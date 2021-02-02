CAMP OUT: Four wheel drive club makes the most of holiday

Members of the Bundaberg 4WD Club took advantage of the Australia Day break to head to

their club campsite on the banks of the Kolan River.

Club members celebrated the occasion by dressing in their Australiana, decorating their campsites and participating in various activities.

The Bundaberg 4WD Club recently hosted a weekend away, camping on the banks of the Kolan River.

Australiana Music Bingo based on the 80s was a big hit with all ages in the group being reminded of how great music was back then.

Trivia questions based on the lucky country had many a member searching the memory bank.

Bocce under the shade of the campsite tarp was a hit.

Sue Sohier checks the winning bocce shot.

Many of the group had not played before, with the object of the game to get a heavy ball closest to the target ball (jack) – similar to lawn bowls in basic terms.

As night fell the cricket pitch was lit by our vehicle spotlights.

With a ball that glowed as well as the stumps when hit, the game went on into the night.

Running between the wickets was a hazardous process due to the numerous cow patties

strewn on the field.

Club members enjoyed a late night game of cricket.

Exploring the property tracks led us to a vantage point that gave views of Monduran Dam and

the Kolan River that feeds it.

Water levels are down with the dam sitting at about 47 per cent.

One member had the misfortune to get not one, but two flat tyres on the run but was able to

make his way home with the help of the group.

Colin Sohier prepares the cricket pitch.

Back at camp the river provided the perfect place to cool down and soak in the great

outdoors.

Our new Kayaks got a workout over the extended weekend, with some members

lucky enough to make it a four day campout.

Members also attended the Mount Perry Australia Day celebrations with the club being

nominated in the Community Event of the Year for our running of the 4WDQLD Corroboree

at the town.

We may not have taken out the award but were pleased to be nominated for the

event.

Supporting small country towns is the main reason the event is shared around each

year which brings four wheel drivers from around the state.

Club members running repairs out on the tracks.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on,

contact us by emailing info@bundaberg4wdclub.com or visiting bundaberg4wdclub.com