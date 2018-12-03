Cops seize cocaine, guns and kilo of ice in gang squad raid

UPDATE 11.30am:

POLICE seized guns, cocaine, ice and about $10,000 cash during a gang squad raid on a house on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Crews from Sunshine Coast District, including Sunshine Coast District Gang Squad and CIB, along with State Crime Command's Organised Crime Gangs Group executed a number of search warrants on residences in the areas of Palmwoods and Woombye this morning.

During the search of a Palmwoods property, police allegedly seized about 1kg of ice, four firearms, cocaine and about $10,000 cash.

Police also allegedly seized a further 50g of methylamphetamine and a home-made firearm at a Woombye address.

Police have pulled the content from numerous vehicles on the Woombye property. Shayla Bullock

Three people have been charged, including a 52-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and 28-year-old man who will appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court for drug trafficking and a range of other charges.

Police will allege this syndicate will also be subject to consorting warning orders under the Serious and Organised Crime legislation.

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen of Sunshine Coast District said Operation Quebec Semphra, which commenced in 2017, was an ongoing investigation targeting drug trafficking on Sunshine Coast and surrounding areas.

"It is a good day in the office when we find ourselves in the position to remove these drugs and those pushing them into the community," Detective Inspector Drinnen said.

The contents of the vehicles searched by police is strewn throughout the property. Shayla Bulloch

UPDATE 9.30am:

MULTIPLE people allegedly involved in a major organised crime syndicate have been arrested following an early morning raid on a Sunshine Coast home.

Inspector Dave Drinnen said crews arrived at the Woombye home early this morning after a joint investigation between Sunshine Coast police and State Crime Squad uncovered a drug operation.

Insp Drinnen said multiple people have been arrested, awaiting charges.

Police will reveal more information at a media conference later today.

BREAKING: CAMOUFLAGED officers were part of a large police strike-force which stormed a Sunshine Coast home this morning as part of a major drug raid.

About a dozen police officers in unmarked cars were seen by nearby residents arrive at the home on Old Palmwoods Rd, Woombye, about 7am.

Officers stormed the property about 7am today. Shayla Bulloch

Numerous vehicles on the property were searched and their contents laid out on the ground and then searched by police officers wearing gloves.

The bonnets of these cars were still propped open post-search.

Among the officers included around six dressed in camouflage uniforms.