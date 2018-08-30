Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Smith could’ve very easily switched clubs to the Broncos during his career. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith could’ve very easily switched clubs to the Broncos during his career. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Rugby League

‘Hard to knock back’: Smith feared Bellamy was Broncos bound

by Laine Clark
30th Aug 2018 8:50 AM

NO stranger to Brisbane's allure, Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith admits he feared the Broncos had finally got their man when they came hard for Storm coach Craig Bellamy this year.

Off contract Smith, 35, is showing no signs of slowing down, revealing that he planned to play on in 2019 - his 18th NRL season with the Storm.

The former Test and Queensland captain is now on track to become the first player to reach the 400-game milestone next year.

Not that Brisbane had to be reminded.

At the Broncos, Smith will forever be the one that got away. First the Logan product slipped through the Broncos recruitment net as a junior. Then came the real gut punch for the Brisbane board.

Smith looked certain to link with the Broncos and returning coach Wayne Bennett in 2015 on a blockbuster deal to be closer to family, even telling Bellamy he was leaving before being talked out of it by his wife Barbara.

"I think he (Bellamy) gave her (Barbara) a big hug the next time he saw her," Smith told Fox Sports' League Life of his well documented Broncos close call.

"(But) I nearly ended up in Brisbane."

The Broncos were hopeful their luck would change in Melbourne when they set their sights on Bellamy in May, offering him the club's richest coaching deal - $5 million over four years from 2020.

History shows Bellamy stayed loyal to Melbourne, re-signing for another three years on reportedly $4 million - but not after some anxious moments for Smith. "There were a couple of moments where I was a little bit worried he was going to head up to Brisbane," Smith said.

"When I saw the offer they threw at him I got a bit worried then, I thought it might be a bit hard to knock back.

"He rang me to have a chat about what he was thinking. He spoke about why he would go back to Brisbane but reasons why he would stay as well.

"After that conversation I felt quite comfortable he would stay in Melbourne and about two weeks later he made the decision to stay."

Related Items

Show More
brisbane broncos cameron smith melbourne storm nrl nrl2018

Top Stories

    Bundaberg strawberry farm on market for $2.95m

    premium_icon Bundaberg strawberry farm on market for $2.95m

    Business POPULAR Bundaberg strawberry farm Tinaberries is on the market and owner Tina McPherson has let the NewsMail in on her reason for a potential sale.

    BUSINESS BOOM: Exciting new supermarket to replace CBD's IGA

    premium_icon BUSINESS BOOM: Exciting new supermarket to replace CBD's IGA

    Business New brand to replace CBD grocery store by November

    Hanson fires shots at Pitt as One Nation eyes Hinkler

    premium_icon Hanson fires shots at Pitt as One Nation eyes Hinkler

    Politics One Nation leader: Govt policy hurts Hinkler MP

    Bundy investor lines up golf course purchase

    premium_icon Bundy investor lines up golf course purchase

    Property Palmer not the only one to show interest

    Local Partners