Cameron Munster sinbinned in the first half.
Rugby League

Munster’s grand final shocker

30th Sep 2018 9:56 PM
MELBOURNE'S Cameron Munster saved his worst for last, producing a shocker in the NRL grand final.

The Australian and Queensland representative was sinbinned twice, the first time that's happened in grand final history, missed three tackles and made two errors.

The ultimate brain snap came in the 78th minute when he kicked a prone Joseph Manu in the head and was sent to the bin for a second time.

He also bombed a certain try by holding the ball in a three-on-one situation, after initially being sinbinned in the first half for holding down.

 

Cameron Munster of the Storm during the 2018 NRL Grand Final.
Of the kick on Manu, Phil Gould said: "For the last few sets of six, a couple of the Storm players have been looking for some cheap victories. He gets up and, bang, kicks him in the back of the head.

"It wasn't a big one. He has been running into tackles, the game is over and that is frustration. I think it is a sendoff."

