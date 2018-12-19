‘It could cost me a jumper’: Munster to challenge Ponga

Cameron Munster has grand plans for the Maroons in 2019.

The battle for the 2019 Queensland No.1 jersey is already heating up, with Maroons five-eighth Cameron Munster declaring he wants the job next year.

Melbourne playmaker Munster has already made his intentions clear he aims to replace Billy Slater as Storm fullback in the 2019 NRL season following the Queensland great's retirement this season.

But Munster has raised eyebrows by claiming he also wants to fill the Maroons fullback vacancy created by Slater's exit, putting him on a collision course with hot favourite Kalyn Ponga.

Newcastle's Ponga appeared first in line for the job following Cronulla flyer Valentine Holmes' shock NFL defection in the off-season.

However, Munster wants to be considered for the Queensland fullback role next year, even if it costs him his Maroons No. 6 jersey.

"A lot of people thought that Kalyn Ponga or Val would be the Queensland fullback next year but if I was to be considered as well, that would be great," Munster told Former Origin Greats website.

"I know that it could cost me a State of Origin jumper, but I'm not a selfish player, I'll play for the Maroons wherever they want me.

"If Kevvie (Queensland coach Kevin Walters) chose me at five-eighth, of course that would be an honour."

Cameron Munster has some competition when it comes to securing Melbourne Storm’s No.1 jersey.

Munster said he had already told Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy he wanted the Storm No. 1 gig in 2019.

The recently re-signed Storm playmaker is also hoping to be considered as a future Melbourne and Queensland captain after a year of redemption.

Munster has reversed his fortunes after facing a career crossroads just 12 months ago when he was sent home from Kangaroos camp during the 2017 World Cup.

"I'm pretty lucky to be surrounded by some great leaders at the Storm. Cameron Smith is probably the best captain you can ever have, but I feel in the next phase of my career leadership and captaincy is definitely a goal of mine," Munster said.

"I'm in no rush. When Cam retires, Jesse Bromwich is here as well and he's captained his country, so we're not short of leaders.

"But I'd like to think as I get older I can take some stuff from those guys and one day grow into a leader at this club.

"I've had to learn the hard way at times off the field, but I feel I've grown up a lot this season."