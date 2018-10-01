Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Munster was sent to the sin bin twice against the Roosters.
Cameron Munster was sent to the sin bin twice against the Roosters.
Rugby League

Munster's nervous wait for judiciary decision over head kick

1st Oct 2018 10:25 AM

CAMERON Munster's hopes of claiming the Kangaroos' No.6 jersey could be dashed as he faces a nervous wait to see if he is charged for kicking the Sydney Roosters' Joseph Manu in the NRL grand final.

The Melbourne five-eighth created history for all the wrong reasons on Sunday night, as he became the first person to be sin-binned in a grand final in the NRL-era for a professional foul on Roosters captain Jake Friend in the Storm's 21-6 loss.

He then finished the match in the bin again, admonished for putting his boot and shin into the Roosters centre's head as he got up from making a tackle in the dying minutes.

"It wasn't overly smart," Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said.

"That's what it would be (frustration). At the end of the day, Cameron's to be quite honest not that type of player so that was a lot of frustration there.

"I certainly don't condone what he did, I know he's very regretful about that."

Munster had been expected to claim the five-eighth role for Australia in this month's Tests against New Zealand and Tonga following the retirements of both Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk in the halves.

Michael Morgan is also out with a season-ending bicep injury, while James Maloney is unavailable due to a neck injury.

However, even a grade-one kicking or striking charge will attract 200 demerit points, meaning even with an early guilty plea the 24-year-old will miss at least one match.

It capped off a disappointing end to a good year for Munster, who was the Storm's best in 2018 but finished Sunday's loss with two handling errors.

Related Items

Show More
cameron munster melbourne storm nrl nrl grand final nrl judiciary sydney roosters

Top Stories

    Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    premium_icon Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    News Destructive tenants and dodgy landlords will be under the microscope in Bundaberg when a government review of the state's tenancy laws begins this week.

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    Weather Shops flooded and powerlines and trees brought down in wild storm

    Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ more men die than women

    premium_icon Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ more men die than women

    News Stats show 908 people lost their lives across Bundy region in 2017

    Local Partners