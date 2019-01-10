Discarded Eel finally finds a club in England

English Championship club Featherstone have signed hooker Cameron King four months after he was released by NRL side Parramatta.

The Rovers say they have beaten off stiff competition to secure the signature of the 27-year-old, who was in the St George Illawarra team who defeated Wigan in the 2011 World Club Challenge.

King has been searching for a new club after he was released by the Eels in September.

The player, who has also played for North Queensland, is the first major signing for Featherstone's new Australian head coach Ryan Carr.

"I'm very excited to have Cameron joining our club for the 2019 season," Carr said.

"He is a very talented hooker with plenty of NRL experience and will be a huge asset for us at Featherstone this year."

King's contract wasn't renewed at Parramatta at the end of 2018, prompting him to take to social media to "sell" his services to prospective clubs.

His hilarious tweet garnered attention from all over the rugby league world.

King has played 43 NRL games across seven seasons in an injury-plagued career that has taken him from the Dragons to the Cowboys and Eels.