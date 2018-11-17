Cameron Frewer's parents speak: 'He was a crusader'

THE parents of cycling safety advocate Cameron Frewer who was killed in a Caloundra Rd crash are proud of their son's legacy and hope his death will spark education changes.

Peter and Margaret Frewer were at Kawana Island on Saturday morning meeting hundreds of cyclists who gathered to ride in Cam's honour, to raise awareness and fight for improved road safety.

Peter, from the UK, and Margaret, visiting from Melbourne, said they hoped Cam's death would lead to changes to the school curriculum so young children learnt early on about road safety, safe riding and respect of other road users.

"It should be part of the curriculum," Peter said.

Their 44-year-old son was killed when he was struck by a ute while on an early morning ride on November 5.

Cameron Frewer is being lovingly remembered by the cycling community for his work in cyclist safety. Pictured with wife, Catherine.

Peter and Margaret were staying on the Coast for a few weeks to continue supporting Cam's family - his wife Catherine and three children, Lachlan, Heidi and Oscar.

The family had moved up to the Sunshine Coast about 18 months-two years ago from Mount Martha on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

Margaret said her son had become fed up with Melbourne weather, but he'd been surprised to encounter more problems cycling on the Coast than he had down south.

"I used to see his clips from his bike rides and they were just horrific," Margaret said.

"He was amazed they had more problems up here than they did down there."

Despite the risks, and Cam's growing frustration with the lack of safety for cyclists, Peter said they never discouraged their son from doing what he loved.

"I just said 'be careful', and he was, I don't think anybody could do any more," Peter said.

"He was very, very careful," an emotional Margaret added.

Cyclists at Kawana for the Memorial Ride for the late Cam Frewer. John McCutcheon

Peter said they had been "proud of him anyway" but were stunned to see how his death had hit such a nerve.

"To see the support from the cyclists... and to speak to some of them, they're absolutely amazing," he said.

"It (Cam's death) must make a difference."

They said Catherine's strength since Cam's death had taken them all by surprise, after she processed the initial shock, as she vowed to continue her husband's fight.

Peter hoped the campaign would change attitudes with lawmakers and police as well.

"(Catherine keeps saying) we're not going to let this (cyclist safety) die," he said.

"I'm really proud to be his mum," Margaret said.

"He was a crusader."