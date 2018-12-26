Bancroft’s stunning ball-tampering confession

Australia's batsmen David Warner (R) and Cameron Bancroft walk back to the pavilion following their team's victory of the first cricket Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane on November 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAEED KHAN / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

BANNED Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has revealed stunning details of the ball tampering scandal that rocked the sport earlier this year admitting David Warner asked him to alter the ball.

In an exclusive interview with Adam Gilchrist for Fox Cricket, Bancroft confirmed that Warner - who is serving a 12-month ban for his part in the saga along with Steve Smith- was the mastermind of the sorry saga.

"Dave (Warner) suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in the game and I didn't know any better," Bancroft, who was banned for nine months for his part, said.

"I didn't know any better because I just wanted to fit in and feel valued really. As simple as that.

"The decision was based around my values, what I valued at the time and I valued fitting in… you hope that fitting in earns you respect and with that, I guess, there came a pretty big cost for the mistake.

"I take no other responsibility but the responsibility I have on myself and my own actions because I am not a victim. I had a choice and I made a massive mistake and that is what is in my control."

Since being handed his sanctions, Bancroft has described how he almost turned to teaching yoga amid his soul-searching.

The letter, addressed to himself and published in The West Australian on Saturday, explains how he became involved in teaching yoga and doing community service with the Kyle Andrews Foundation after he was suspended over the incident in South Africa in March.

He said a crucial moment was missing the Western Warriors' pre-season trip to Brisbane and thinking he may never play cricket again.

"Until you are able to acknowledge that you are Cameron Bancroft, the person who plays cricket as a profession, and not Cameron Bancroft the cricketer, you will not be able to move forward. This will become a defining moment for you," Bancroft wrote.

The 26-year-old even considered dedicating his life to teaching yoga to help others after a taking a training course in Melbourne in September.

"You learn about anatomy, how to teach poses, alignment, the philosophy but most importantly you learn that you can use your life to a greater purpose," Bancroft wrote.

"New friends will be made, great people with similar interests. Maybe cricket isn't for you, you'll ask yourself... will you return? Yoga will be such a fulfilling experience. It's hard to feel this reality could exist.

"You meet people fighting battles greater than you can understand, but through your own hardship and journey you can inspire others in the form of yoga.

" But returning to playing tough, grade matches at Willetton District Cricket Club rekindled his love of cricket.

"You wear a blue cap, it won't be a Baggy Green, but the enjoyment is the same. You love the game. That's the heart of all passion. Cricket is still well and truly a part of who you are," the opener wrote.

Bancroft also forgave himself for the ball-tampering scandal, describing how over the past nine months he had changed as a person, particularly in his outlook on life.

"Many people will judge you as a cheat, but that is OK. Always love and respect everyone. You will love those people because you forgive them. Just like you're going to forgive yourself," Bancroft said.

"Have faith and embrace uncertainty."

