Smith and Bancroft front media after ban

UPDATE: STEVE Smith spoke to the media after returning home following the fall-out of the ball tampering saga.

He dubbed cricket the greatest game in the world and said he would always regret the incident.

Smith was emotional throughout his short statement. He said he took full responsibility for the attempt at tampering, which has seen bans handed out to both Smith and several fellow teammates.

"I made a serious error of judgement and I now understand the consequences," he said.

"It was a failure of leadership."

EARLIER: Cameron Bancroft has fronted a waiting media pack at the WACA after returning home to Australia after the ball-tampering scandal that's earned him a nine-month ban.

After landing at 4:55pm (AEDT), Bancroft was ushered out of a back entry from Perth airport into an awaiting car with Western Australia coach Justin Langer riding alongside.

The embattled opener has been at the forefront of the media landscape since being busted by South African television camera trying to hide sandpaper down his pants during the third Test.

After being hit with a nine-month ban by Cricket Australia, Bancroft was sent home from the ongoing series.

His return to Australian shores on Thursday evening coincided with former skipper Steve Smith touching down in Sydney, while David Warner broke his silence for the first time as he also heads home.

Bancroft addressed the ball tampering scandal, which has consumed the cricketing world, in a brief press conference.

"Thank you very much for coming along everyone, I've had time to reflect on the events in Cape Town and on the punishments handed down to me by the ICC and CA," Bancroft said.

"I want to say that I'm also very sorry.

"I love the game of cricket and playing for my nation and my state. There's no greater pride for me.

"I'm extremely disappointed and regret my actions, I'm sorry to to those people who have looked up to me in the cricket world and especially the kids.

"I know I'm a role model but haven't acted like one in this instance. I understand I have let many people down and I understand the disappointment in the community.

"Words don't mean much in these circumstances, so I'll focus on my actions and conduct going forward.

"Not a second has gone by since last Saturday evening where I haven't wished to turn back time and do the right thing during the lunch break.

"It's something I'll regret for rest of my life.

"It's something I'll look to improve on and earn the respect back of the community.

"All I can do in the short term is ask for forgiveness and hope you can find it in your hearts to let me progress on that journey.

"For now I'll do my best to contribute to the community."

The 25-year-old has shown immense character since the scandal broke despite his nine-month suspension ruling him out of playing for Australia or in Australian first class cricket until December, an exact date of his return has not been officially released.

After earning his place in the Test side prior to the recent Ashes series, Bancroft has played only a total of eight Tests in his short Australian career.

The findings of Cricket Australia's report pinned the incident on former vice-captain Warner as the architect of the plan to cheat, alleging he advised Bancroft how to alter the ball with sandpaper.

CA alleges Warner was solely responsible for the "development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball", instructing "a junior player to carry out a plan", and providing "advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered, including demonstrating how it could be done".

CA also claims Warner failed to "voluntarily report his knowledge of the plan after the match", whereas Smith and Bancroft came clean.

ACA CALL FOR CULTURAL REVIEW

On Thursday the Australian Cricketer's Association responded to the sanctions handed down to the three players and sighted "glaring and clear anomalies".

"Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft made very serious mistakes in South Africa," The ACA statement read.

"It is right that these mistakes are sanctioned, and that must occur in a fair and proper way.

"There are a number of glaring and clear anomalies in the process to date which causes the ACA to query the severity and proportionality of the proposed sanctions.

"These are: The grading and sanctions proposed are considerably higher than the ICC's grading and sanctions;

"The disproportionally between the proposed sanctions and those previously handed down in world cricket for 'changing the condition of the ball' - including by Captains of international teams applying artificial substances;

"The activation of CA's Board as a deliberative body on the proposed sanctions;

"That public statements by CA to date have not referenced consideration of contextual factors including the environment in South Africa during the series and the impacts on individual players;

"The rush to place players before the world's media last Saturday night without the benefit of considered and coherent advice.

"The ACA continues to provide welfare and legal support to all players.

"This welfare support will be critical at a time where the network and environment of each of the three players must play an active role in their rehabilitation.

"The ACA has called for the proposed cultural review to be fully independent and to consider all relevant factors and context surrounding these acts.

"The examination must also extend to CA's response and process following Saturday's events."