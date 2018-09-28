Cameras confirm truckie's diary discrepancy

FALSE LOG: Long distance truck driver Gary Noffke,55, was fined $1100 after he pleaded guilty in an Ipswich court to making an official false document in his log book.

A LONG haul truckie has found out the hard way his industry's movements are being watched.

An Ipswich court this week heard that when police scrutinised the work log of Gary Noffke, an entry did not match his location to road-monitoring camera records.

Noffke, from Kensington Grove, was on his way to the far north of the state on the Bruce Highway near Rockhampton, when he was intercepted about 2.15pm on July 24.

Ipswich prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the driver's official work diary was inspected to verify his travel and required rest times.

Checks with the heavy vehicle monitoring highway camera system showed at 3.30am the truck was photographed at Goodna, but his diary claim had him sitting 20 minutes south of Gin Gin for a break.

Sgt Caldwell said a false entry had been made to allow Noffke to be in Cairns the next day.

He said the maximum penalty of such an offence was $11,000.

Gary Phillip Noffke, 55, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to giving an official false or misleading documents.

His defence lawyer said Noffke feared he would arrive in Cairns late, which was why he "panicked and falsified the record".

In the next entry, he realised he would arrive in Rockhampton at the right time.

"He did wait for the 12-hour period (rest) and didn't leave until 2pm from Rockhampton," his lawyer said.

Noffke also had health issues, with a triple bypass surgery in 1998, two heart attacks in 2014 and 2016, and diabetes.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Noffke had a poor traffic record and, in 1996, was disqualified. He later successfully reapplied to the court for his licence and gained a heavy vehicle permit.

Ms Sturgess reminded him that heavy vehicle laws were there for good reason: safety.

The magistrate fined Noffke $1100.