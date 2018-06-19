Camera club donates $3k to community hall

EACH year the Woodgate Beach Camera Club publishes a calendar to raise money for community services.

This year $3000 was raised in calendar sales and was donated to the Woodgate Residents Association.

The Woodgate Community Events group also donated $1500 from funds raised at the Easter Fair Raffle.

The money was presented as a cheque to the association last weekend to aid in air conditioning costs at the local hall.

The hall is a hub for fitness and singing clubs, is the polling booth for elections and can be hired for special occasions.