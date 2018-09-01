Is this the answer for drought-hit graziers?

NOTHING tests out new ideas like drought.

West of Cunnamulla, Sustainable Land Management chief executive Tony Lovell has introduced camels to his company's cattle in a bid to rejuvenate the land, take the pressure off pastures in the big dry and possibly also put a new product on high-end restaurant menus.

As well as being renowned for thriving in dry conditions, the camels feed differently - gently plucking the leaves from mulga much higher up than cattle can reach.

They are also messy eaters, meaning the leaves that fall out of their mouths land on the ground to either break down there and replenish the parched soil or be eaten by the cattle that would not otherwise reach them.

There's growing demand for camel meat around the world but it is also being used closer to home. Camel meat is being made into camel burgers that are drawing a following at the Cunnamulla Cafe, and in soap and beauty products sold in locally - as well as being pitched to top city chefs.

Mr Lovell said camels would never replace cattle but they were improving the land on the 81,000ha station 75km southwest of Cunnamulla.

"The last few years have been very character building," Mr Lovell said of the drought that has had a huge swath of Queensland in its grip for six grinding years.

"We are trying to do things a little differently. We do cell grazing - moving the animals around on a regular pattern so we have a larger number of animals on smaller area for a shorter period of time.

"All of our animals on the property will be in a couple of thousand acres at any given time and then they are moved and they won't come back into that area for months, if not a year or so.

Sustainable Land Management company founder Tony Lovell has introduced camels to their property outside Cunnamulla. Picture: Nigel Hallett

One of the things we look for is biodiversity. The camels eat differently, on different plants, at a different height, with a different impact on the environment.

"There is also mulga which is one of the major feeds out here which is reasonably high protein but it has a tannin in there that binds to the protein. Cattle and sheep can't break that off but camels have a bacteria in their stomachs that can.

"If we graze the camels and cattle together some of that bacteria transfers across and it increases the capacity and ability of the cattle to extract nutrient from the plants."

"I don't think camels will ever replace cattle and we have no intention of camels replacing cattle.

"I think they can be very complementary.

Drought - Queensland. Sustainable Land Management company founder Tony Lovell has introduced camels to their property outside Cunnamulla. He says camels help improve the property, which like so much of Queensland, has been in the grip of a terrible drought. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"In an ecosystem like this that can be incredibly variable and that runs from one extreme to the other, there's a lot of diversity that's needed so you need plants and animals that can deal with all those various climatic conditions.

"I think the combination of cattle and camels blend together very nicely."

Most Australian camel meat goes to the US and Middle East but Mr Lovell said the company had also pitched it to top chefs.

"We had a few senior chefs try camel meat and they were impressed with it. The vision longer term is can we develop a camel meat industry in this region," he said.

