27°
News

Camel train raises funds on way to Mundubbera

Philippe Coquerand
| 6th May 2017 2:12 PM
LONG TREK: Ashley Huskisson is walking 17 camels with Shane Conway and should arrive in Mundubbera in the next two months or so.
LONG TREK: Ashley Huskisson is walking 17 camels with Shane Conway and should arrive in Mundubbera in the next two months or so.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PAIR embarking on an epic trek with 17 white camels will pass through the North Burnett, all in the name of highlighting two causes.

Ashley Huskisson is fulfilling his six year dream to walk across the desert to the coast to raise awareness about camel culling and youth suicide.

The 56-year-old was inspired to take the leap of faith and to "just do it" along with his nephew Shane Conway.

"For six years I've wanted to do this, I was blessed to have a very healthy family and you've got people struggling in the Northern Territory," Mr Huskisson said.

"I chose to walk camels because they are unique to Australia and I read an article that said 60,000 were killed, for five years I learnt about camels and here I am raising awareness for them too."

The pair started out from Boulia in Western Australia and hope to reach the Sunshine Coast in the next few months.

Towns they will pass through include Theodore, Cracow, Mundubbera, Widgee and Gympie.

"The walk so far is pretty tiring, it'd be good if we had another 15 people helping us," Mr Huskisson said.

"We had 19 camels to begin with but on the way a semi-trailer went past and they got excited, two got tangled in the ropes and didn't make it.

"We've also got wild bulls that come out at night and we're fighting them off with a pitchfork."

Mr Huskisson said he would also hold a fundraiser for the Theodore Junior Football Club.

"We've got five small camels and three pure white camels that we will bring," he said.

You can follow their journey across Queensland on their Facebook page at Desert to Ocean Camel Walk 2k17.

Topics:  17 camels community desert fundraising mundubbera

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

UPDATE: Police taking no further action against false report

UPDATE: Police taking no further action against false report

POLICE have found the man at the heart of a massive air and land search in a Maryborough coffee shop.

Camel train raises funds on way to Mundubbera

LONG TREK: Ashley Huskisson is walking 17 camels with Shane Conway and should arrive in Mundubbera in the next two months or so.

A FAMILY of five are walking 17 rare white camels across a desert.

Top boxer was a lover not a fighter

Former Bundaberg boxer Noel Arundell has passed away.

Tribute paid to Bundy man

Luke reunites with his ship

TOBRUK REUNION: Luke Harding (far left) served on the ex-HMAS Tobruk in the '90s and has now been employed to look after the ship while it's docked at the port. He is pictured above with his mum after arriving back from Somalia.

Luke is back on the Tobruk

Local Partners

Petition to prevent netting in local water

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River.

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Justice Crew coming to Bundaberg

POP DAT BUCKLE: Get your tickets now to see Justice Crew perform in Bundaberg.

Pop Dat Buckle tour

Snapchat vs. Insta: the billion-dollar war over photo filters

SOME of the world’s biggest companies are facing off over one of the world’s silliest inventions: why photo filters are the next billion-dollar battleground.

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

One of the plaques on the Walk of Achievers in Maryborough.

Seven plaques will be installed along the walk.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

BRICK and TILE HOME IS BETTER THAN A UNIT

20 Thygesen Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This very neat and tidy brick and tile home built in 1997 located on a corner allotment across from Park. The home offers an attached roller door garage with...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $249,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

Immaculate family home with access to beautiful Woodgate Beach

7 Snapper Court, Woodgate 4660

House 6 4 4 O/A $550,000

Truly Immaculate Home with multiple options. An inspection is a must to really appreciate this extremely well-loved home. This two level contemporary residence is...

1.23 Hectares - 4 Bedroom Brick Home - Sheds Galore

78 Ten Mile Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 $389,000

Fantastic opportunity to buy this 4 B/R brick home with brick internal feature walls with great location only 9 klms to Bundaberg CBD. 3 + acres or (1.23HA) with...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK!!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $565.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1,164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

Lot 35 Mahogany Creek Road, Elliott 4670

Rural 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

108.1 HA, 109 MEG ALLOCATION + 55 MEG DAM, 86 HA CULTIVATION

392 Mahogany Creek Rd, Elliott 4670

House 4 2 13 $1,390,000

Current income producing pineapple and small crop farm located 21 km south from the Bundaberg CBD fronting the Elliott River. Known as Mahogany Downs this 108.1ha...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!