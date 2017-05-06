Camel train raises funds on way to Mundubbera

LONG TREK: Ashley Huskisson is walking 17 camels with Shane Conway and should arrive in Mundubbera in the next two months or so.

A PAIR embarking on an epic trek with 17 white camels will pass through the North Burnett, all in the name of highlighting two causes.

Ashley Huskisson is fulfilling his six year dream to walk across the desert to the coast to raise awareness about camel culling and youth suicide.

The 56-year-old was inspired to take the leap of faith and to "just do it" along with his nephew Shane Conway.

"For six years I've wanted to do this, I was blessed to have a very healthy family and you've got people struggling in the Northern Territory," Mr Huskisson said.

"I chose to walk camels because they are unique to Australia and I read an article that said 60,000 were killed, for five years I learnt about camels and here I am raising awareness for them too."

The pair started out from Boulia in Western Australia and hope to reach the Sunshine Coast in the next few months.

Towns they will pass through include Theodore, Cracow, Mundubbera, Widgee and Gympie.

"The walk so far is pretty tiring, it'd be good if we had another 15 people helping us," Mr Huskisson said.

"We had 19 camels to begin with but on the way a semi-trailer went past and they got excited, two got tangled in the ropes and didn't make it.

"We've also got wild bulls that come out at night and we're fighting them off with a pitchfork."

Mr Huskisson said he would also hold a fundraiser for the Theodore Junior Football Club.

"We've got five small camels and three pure white camels that we will bring," he said.

You can follow their journey across Queensland on their Facebook page at Desert to Ocean Camel Walk 2k17.