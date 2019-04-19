Cambla cruises in mother's footsteps

ALL SMILES: Cambla Girl, pictured in 2015, won the Easter Cup and Bundaberg Cup for trainer Louise Cameron. It was her last win in the Cup.

ALL SMILES: Cambla Girl, pictured in 2015, won the Easter Cup and Bundaberg Cup for trainer Louise Cameron. It was her last win in the Cup. Mike Knott BUN160515GREYHOUNDS1

GREYHOUND: Bundaberg trainer Lousie Cameron has her fingers crossed it will be 'like mother, like son' for her hope in this year's Easter Cup.

Cameron has Cambla Cruiser racing in the main race in the meet that is on today by the Bundaberg Greyhound Club at Thebaban Park.

The trainer is looking for her first win in the Easter Cup since Cambla Girl in 2015.

"She (Cambla Girl) is his (Cambla Cruiser's) mother,” she said.

Cambla Girl was retired at the end of 2015 for breeding after winning 18 races in 69 starts.

This included three on the trot to win the Bundy and Easter Cup in the same year in 2015.

Cambla Cruiser has won two of his 36 races so far since he started racing in 2018.

He finished second in the heat last week to qualify for today.

"It would be nice if he won,” Cameron said.

"But I don't think he is as good as the other dogs in the field.

"The class of dog has improved since the announcement of TAB and we're getting better grades of dog up here getting ready for it.”

It doesn't mean Cambla Cruiser doesn't have a chance.

"He needs to be out front from the start,” she said.

"He gets to his top speed quickly, so he needs to build a gap and be out the front.”

Cameron, who has been a Bundy trainer for the past few years, said it was good the area was upgrading to TAB.

Bundaberg, according to her, would be taken to the world.

"More people will be coming to the area,” she said.

"Bundaberg will now be broadcast to Australia and around the world.

"There is also potential for sponsors to be seen by a larger audience as well.

"It will bring a lot to the area.”

The Cup starts at 3.30pm with the first race on at 1pm.