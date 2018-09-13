Menu
Australia's Liz Cambage has established herself as a superstar of the WNBA.
Basketball

Australia's Liz Cambage named in All-WNBA first team

13th Sep 2018 1:32 PM

Australian basketballer Liz Cambage has earned All-WNBA first-team honours, capping off the best season of her professional career.

The 27-year-old Dallas Wings big was named at centre in the team alongside fellow stars Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart.

Cambage received 38 of a possible 39 first-ballot votes from the national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Her Dallas teammate Skylar Diggins-Smith earned a spot on the second team, joining Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner and Courtney Vandersloot.

The 203cm Cambage led the Wings to the eighth seed and a playoff berth before losing in the first round to the Phoenix Mercury.

In her first WNBA season since 2013, the Opals star led the league in scoring (23 points per game) and ranked second for rebounds (9.7 per game).

She caught fire in July to drop 53 and 35 points in consecutive matches, breaking the WNBA's single-game and two-game scoring records.

It's the first time a non-American player has made the first team since Opals great Lauren Jackson's seventh and final selection in 2010.

Cambage is weighing up her future in the WNBA after expressing concern over the competition's sub-par pay in comparison to leagues in Europe and China.

She will make up her mind after leading the Australian team at the women's World Cup in Spain from September 22 and completing a lucrative Chinese league contract.

- AAP

