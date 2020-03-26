Calls to stop harassment over virus
SUPPORT and compassion is more vital than ever, as many people face financial, mental and physical challenges.
But Queensland senator Susan McDonald said she has witnessed online bullying in regional areas, targeting those who have tested positive for coronavirus.
The state senator, who was diagnosed with the virus last month, said this behaviour was unacceptable and has called for a united stance.
“Coronavirus is something that will touch us all and communities that stick together and support sufferers will be more successful,” she said.
“Many people are under stress and scared, and when you receive that diagnosis, the last thing you need is the added anxiety of being harassed.
“After fires, droughts and floods, I know Australians are capable of providing great support to people doing it tough, so I urge everyone to show some sensitivity and pull together.”
If you are struggling, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.