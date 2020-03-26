Calls to stop harassment over virus

An increase of online bulllying has occurred in regional communities recently, with “trolls” targeting people that have tested positive for coronavirus.

SUPPORT and compassion is more vital than ever, as many people face financial, mental and physical challenges.

But Queensland senator Susan McDonald said she has witnessed online bullying in regional areas, targeting those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Queensland Senator Susan McDonald visits the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

The state senator, who was diagnosed with the virus last month, said this behaviour was unacceptable and has called for a united stance.

“Coronavirus is something that will touch us all and communities that stick together and support sufferers will be more successful,” she said.

“Many people are under stress and scared, and when you receive that diagnosis, the last thing you need is the added anxiety of being harassed.

Senator Susan McDonald is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

“After fires, droughts and floods, I know Australians are capable of providing great support to people doing it tough, so I urge everyone to show some sensitivity and pull together.”

If you are struggling, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.