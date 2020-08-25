Menu
Janine Green, who lives on Grantham Srub Road, says a speed limit change is in order to protect drivers. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
News

Calls to change limit as Lockyer teen in coma after crash

Ali Kuchel
24th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 25th Aug 2020 4:41 AM
A DANGEROUS road in Veradilla should be dropped to 80km/h residents are saying, after a teenager fights for his life in a critical condition in hospital.

Chayse Hoger, 17, was flown to hospital on Friday after his Toyota ute left the road rolling multiple times on Grantham Scrub Road, preliminary reports suggest.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra hospital, where a friend of the family said Chayse was in a coma in a stable condition with swelling to his head.

 

Grantham Scrub Road, from Janine Green's driveway.
Just a month earlier, Gratham Scrub Road resident Janine Green wrote to the Lockyer Valley Regional Council calling for the speed limit to be reduced.

She said the road has no speed signs, meaning motorists can do 100km/h.

Despite the road being sealed, Mrs Green said motorists often found themselves in trouble, especially at the challenging bends in the road.

She added the cattle trucks and farming machinery constantly using the road also made it dangerous for motorists who flaunted the speed limits.

Mrs Green says 80km/h would be reasonable, but some of her neighbours say 60km/h would be better.

"The general feeling in the area is people drive far too fast on our road, and when we started looking into it, we realised there aren't any actual speed signs on Grantham scrub road," Mrs Green said.

"Its 90km/h on Harris St around the corner, which is a safer road, and maybe we need some more policing of it."

Mrs Harris said a month ago, there was another accident, but luckily no one was injured.

"It's just emphasised again there is no speed limit, its 100 zone and it's too fast," she said.

The Gatton Star contacted the Lockyer ValleyRegional Council was contacted for comment.

"Lockyer Valley Regional Council is investigating the speed limit on Grantham Scrub Road following a request lodged from a resident," a spokesperson said.

