Calls to cane train your brain with crush starting

BE AWARE: Senior Constable Matt Tonkin, cane train drivers Allan Alexander and Dan Cramer and Bundaberg Sugar cane supply manager Robert Powell are warning drivers to be cautious at rail crossings with the return of cane trains for the crush season.

SPARE a thought for a cane train driver this crush season.

The job has its hair-raising moments.

Better still, as car drivers are urged every year: be on the lookout at every rail crossing.

"We get a lot of near misses at level crossings because motorists aren't paying attention,” train driver Dan Cramer said.

With a trail of bins carrying up to 400 tonnes, "it takes a fair while to stop.”

Up to a kilometre, according to Bundaberg Sugar cane supply manager Robert Powell.

Close calls? "I've had a few,” Mr Cramer's colleague Allan Alexander said.

"Missed by millimetres. But no accidents - touch wood.”

Drivers, police and Bundaberg Sugar are hoping this season will be a safe one and are putting out the call ahead of the crush which starts on Monday at Millaquin Mill and the following Monday, June 26, at Bingera.

Mr Powell said crossings with lights and signage were actually where the most accidents happened, due to driver carelessness.

"There was a bloke out at Moore Park who reached down to pick up his phone that had fallen off the seat.

"When he came back up the lights were on and the train was there.”

You could face fines of up to $365 and three demerit points for offences including failing to stop or give way at respective signs on level crossings, entering with warning lights or bells operating, and entering while a train is approaching and collision is likely.