An animal activist group has called on the State Government to ban calf roping in Queensland. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
Pets & Animals

Bid to ban ‘cruel’ rodeo calf sport ahead of rodeo finals

24th Oct 2019 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:10 PM
AN ANIMAL activist group has called for the State Government to ban a rodeo sport it believes is "cruel", ahead of the sport's national finals this week.

With the Australian Professional Rodeo Association's national finals starting in Warwick today, Animal Liberation Queensland renewed call for Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner to prohibit the calf roping, also known as "rope and tie".

The Queensland Government is developing its Rodeo Standards and Guidelines, with the latest draft allowing calf roping.

ALQ Rodeo Campaign Director Gayle D'Arcy said calves deserved the same consideration as other animals used in sport.

"Only two days ago Minister Furner said Queensland would not stand for cruelty to animals," she said.

"He was responding to the current horse racing scandal, but surely vulnerable calves who are similarly exploited for sport and entertainment, are just as entitled to care and respect."

"The Premier also stated this week that she wants to make sure her government leaves no stone unturned to stamp out animal cruelty.

"Calf roping is a particularly abhorrent rodeo event already prohibited in Victoria and South Australia, so getting rid of it would definitely be a positive step for rodeo animal welfare in Queensland."

Calf roping involves a rider trying to chase and rope a calf moving at speed, before dismounting from their horse and tying it up.

A 2016 University of Queensland scientific study found the sport caused young animals "significant stress".

animal liberation queensland australian professional rodeo association calf roping toowoomba warwick
Toowoomba Chronicle

