Calls for signage and cameras after effluent dumped in river

Landcare president Mike Johnson was shocked to hear of effluent being dumped into Smith's Crossing.

Landcare president Mike Johnson was shocked to hear of effluent being dumped into Smith's Crossing.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson is calling for greater measures to protect our waterways following an instance of illegal dumping.

Mr Johnson said this situation had been brought to light by a tourist who had witnessed a septic tanker in tandem with two other utilities dumping their loads into the waters of Smiths Crossing.

He described it as "disgraceful".

"I was a little surprised on informing people of this that they tell me they had heard of this practice before on this site," Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson said he had contacted the pollution hotline and was awaiting a reply with an answer on how members of the community could report such incidents.

Landcare president Mike Johnson was shocked to hear of effluent being dumped into Smith's Crossing.

He encouraged anyone witnessing dumping into waterways to document as much as they can regarding the incident, including taking photos if possible, recording the time of day and taking details of others who are willing to be witnesses.

Mr Johnson said he would like to see cameras mounted in the area, as well as signs and free call numbers for reporting incidents.

Mr Johnson said some people weren't aware of the historical significance of the area.

"Many people are not aware that this was the first highway north and this was the first crossing over the Kolan River, being chosen as it was the shallowest part of the river, it was also the first Cobb and Co Crossing across the river prior to this causeway being built," he said.

Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for further comment.