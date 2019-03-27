Calls for question to be removed from marine park review

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett tabled a petition in Queensland Parliament yesterday calling for a question to be removed from the Great Sandy Marine Park Zoning Review survey.

The question within the survey asks 'should parts of Baffle Creek be included in a marine national park zone to support the long-term health and resilience of this system?'.

Mr Bennett told Parliament "residents, business owners and stakeholders in the Baffle Creek region find any consideration of converting the zoning of the current Baffle Creek catchment to 'Marine National Park' or 'Green Zone' as a possible perverse outcome and unacceptable”.

If parts of Baffle Creek are declared as Marine National Park or Green Zone recreational and commercial fishing operations including line fishing, crabbing and bait netting would have to stop within any Marine National Park zoning area.

The petition was signed by 3800 people, who all called for the question to be scrapped.

"Today (Tuesday) is an important day in the democracy of our region where we have tabled a petition on the Great Sandy Marine Park Zoning Review survey and the question regarding Baffle Creek,” Mr Bennett (pictured) said.

"We have seen 3800 people in our area get behind the cause that calls for sensible reforms in making sure that the Great Sandy Zoning Review does not reflect a Green Zone for Baffle Creek.”

Mr Bennett said he had been flooded with correspondence from concerned Baffle Creek residents since the release of the survey in early January.

"Of course the most disappointing thing was seeing the Labor Government fall short on their promises for consultation,” he said.

"The Environment Minister told us she was in contact with residents from Baffle Creek but we are yet to hear of one conversation between Ms Enoch and those who live and work in the area.

"It's now up to the Queensland Parliament to reflect what good policy should look like.

"Clearly, that is more open consultation around the future of the Great Sandy Marine Park and less sinister and covert questions.”

Mr Bennett said he had previously contacted Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch to request an extension of the survey.