Calls for owners who dump, neglect dogs, to pay up

Red Collar Rescue founder Sharyn Banks has rescued literally thousands of dogs so far who would otherwise have had to be put down. Warren Lynam

DRIVING down one Bargara street fills Sharyn Banks with weariness.

She doesn't know what to expect when she arrives at the gates of the Bundaberg pound.

The Red Collar Rescue founder makes rescue trips twice a week and it never gets easier.

"I bite off more than I can chew, then I chew like mad,” she said as she drove the road on Tuesday.

"How many animals will be there for collection can only be answered by saying - 'how long is a piece of string?'”

Red Collar Rescue provides a "tomorrow” for those dogs not claimed from, or surrendered to, the Bundaberg pound - the organisation literally changes their lives.

Easter should be a joyous time, but it's one of the busiest times of year for the charity.

Mrs Banks said that so often a spontaneous decision to get a dog in the first place leads to some people casting pets aside just as spontaneously when things got tough.

She mentioned the existing legislation regarding the need for all dogs to be microchipped and breeder identification numbers to be held, but said that it's made little practical difference to the number of abandoned dogs.

"Nothing changed when the legislation came in,” she said. "If anything there is just more paperwork for the people doing the right thing.

"And it just increased the number of litters of puppies that we now take because people can't get rid of them.”

Mrs Banks said it was still possible for people to buy a puppy for $50 off the internet.

"And what's that - a carton of beer for some people,” she said.

She wants a fine system similar to traffic infringements to be introduced so people were held accountable with a SPER debt, saying they would be less like to take on a puppy in the first place if this was the case.

"These puppies weren't born into the world to live with people who didn't want them for the long term. It's a sad situation,” Mrs Banks said.

She wants to make the message clear that no one should take on a puppy if they didn't have the money to desex, microchip, vaccinate and provide life-long care for their dog whether they become unemployed, change relationships or have children.