Calls for reforms after four Bundy race dogs die in 2020

A total of four greyhounds have now been euthanised after they sustained fatal injuries while racing at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club, this year.

THE greyhound racing industry is under fire again, after a dog has been euthanised as a result of fatal injuries sustained during a race at the Bundaberg track.

Two-year-old greyhound Exciting News collided with another dog at the home turn and finished last in race 5 at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club, on November 30.

She was diagnosed with a broken hock (ankle) and stood down for 56 days, before being euthanised after a follow up examination last Wednesday, according to the stewards report.

Sadly, the incident is the fourth greyhound death to occur following a race at the Bundaberg track this year, along with 152 reported injuries.

Queensland director for the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds (CPG) Annie Hendley said the death of Exciting News was a reminder that the racing industry remains problematic.

"Exciting News was running in an eight-dog race, on a curved track and broke her leg," Ms Hendley said.

"The racing industry's own research shows that six-dog races and straight tracks are safer, yet still they persist in putting greyhounds in harm's way."

But the concerning figures don't stop at the Bundaberg club, after 186 greyhound deaths occurred nationally, 36 of which happened across Queensland this year, after they sustained fatal injuries during races.

In comparison, 113 racing horses have been euthanised in Australia this year, also as a result of racing.

"The industry must also rethink its on-track euthanasia practices … a broken leg shouldn't be a death sentence for a healthy young dog like Exciting News, who was able to finish the race (and) much more should be done for greyhound treatment and rehabilitation," Ms Hendley said.

"Racing Queensland has a Race Meeting Injury Scheme that provides up to $5,500 for veterinary treatment, (so) why wasn't poor Exciting News treated under the rebate scheme?

"The only way to end greyhound suffering is to ban greyhound racing, but until that happens, the industry must reduce on-track deaths and injuries by implementing safer tracks with an emphasis on straight tracks and six-dog races."

LOCATION RACING GREYHOUND DEATHS (2020) Albion Park 13 Ipswich 11 Bundaberg 4 Capalaba 4 Rockhampton 2 Townsville 2

Director for the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) Paul Brown said the Queensland Greyhound Racing Injury Review Panel was established in July this year, to review all serious and catastrophic injuries.

"(It) consists of industry officials, participants, welfare experts and track management staff who assess each injury sustained during racing and investigate whether there are contributing factors," Mr Brown said.

"The Greyhound Racing Injury Review Panel collate and assess the data to establish whether there are any consistent trends in injuries sustained by greyhounds.

"Due to the panel being recently formed, injuries are continually reviewed and added to the data pool for a complete analysis of any trends or contributing factors."

While Mr Brown said the decision was made to euthanise Exciting Times at a follow-up veterinary examination, he did not disclose if she could have been treated under the rebate scheme.

"In 2020, 3136 greyhound starters have competed at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club … of the 152 injuries, 133 were stood down from racing for a period of less than 28 days," he said.

"These greyhounds are generally expected to make a return to full fitness following the recommended stand down period provided by the Officiating Veterinary Surgeons after a thorough veterinary examination.

"After sustaining an injury to the off hock, a follow up examination by a veterinary surgeon detailed a poor prognosis for Exciting Times and a decision was made on humane grounds to euthanase the greyhound."

The NewsMail also sought comment from the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club, but no response was received.