Worrying warnings before teen’s death

Mr Cassaniti’s death is now being investigated. Picture: Facebook

THERE are strong calls to introduce industrial manslaughter laws across Australia following the tragic death of a Sydney teenager on Monday.

Worryingly, Christopher Cassaniti's death came after a safety blitz in NSW last year that attempted to tackle "widespread noncompliance" with scaffolding guidelines across hundreds of the state's construction sites.

And yesterday, the teenager's grieving family piled on the pressure by announcing it wants the government to ensure stringent safety measures are implemented at sites - after the apprentice was crushed to death when a 15-metre high scaffolding collapsed on him and a co-worker at a construction site in Macquarie Park.

"We ask that the government step in and take immediate action and implement stringent measures regarding safety on construction sites," his uncle Joe Cassaniti said in an emotional statement to reporters.

Christopher Cassaniti had just celebrated his 18th birthday. Picture: Facebook

Unions are also joining the call, saying industrial manslaughter laws should be put in place across the country.

Similar laws are in effect in the ACT and Queensland, with Labor wanting to introduce a similar charge in NSW and Victoria.

If enacted, employers found guilty could face prison time or multimillion-dollar fines over workplace deaths that are deemed to be caused by a gross deviation from a reasonable standard of care.

Mr Cassaniti's death on Monday also comes just one month after a review of national workplace safety laws by independent safety expert Marie Boland called for industrial manslaughter to be made an offence nationwide.

CRACKDOWN FOUND 'WIDESPREAD' PROBLEMS

Workplace safety watchdog SafeWork NSW issued more than 100 notices for breaches of scaffold safety rules in the state during a crackdown last year - flagging "widespread noncompliance" to scaffolding guidelines as an issue.

The crackdown at more than 1000 construction sites began in November 2017, due to a rise in the number of falls from heights being reported.

Safework's inspectors issued 1258 breach notices. The majority were relating to fall risks and, out of those, there were more than 100 scaffolding-related notices issued.

Two people were crushed in Monday’s horrific accident. Picture: Nine News

On-the-spot fines of up to $3,600 were brought in and a total of $265,000 of fines were handed out during the one-year period.

Some 35 workers died on NSW construction sites in the two years to June 2017, according to the State Insurance Regulatory Authority.

Construction is also one of the most common industries for major workplace injuries with one in every 67 workers injured in the year to June 2017.

Over 100 scaffolding-related notices were handed out as part of NSW Worksafe’s Operation Scaff Safe last year. Picture: NSW Worksafe’

One tradie who worked on a construction site run by the same company at the centre of yesterday's tragic collapse wrote a scathing article about scaffolding safety conditions in 2016 - saying there was "chaos" and people could have "easily fallen to their death".

FAMILY'S EMOTIONAL PLEA

Following Monday's tragedy, Mr Cassaniti's family said they didn't want the young tradesman's death to be "just another statistic".

"Crucial safety checks and procedures need to be front and centre of every construction site," his uncle, Joe, said.

He added that the family was awaiting answers on what went wrong on Monday.

"We will miss him dearly," he said. "Christopher was the jewel of our family. One dead is too many."

Mr Cassaniti’s uncle Joe spoke at an emotional press conference yesterday. Picture: Jeremy Piper

The 18-year-old's death has sparked an outpouring of grief from his friends and family.

Paramedics were initially unable to reach the formworker who was trapped under rubble and was pronounced dead at the scene a few hours after the incident.

Dramatic Facebook video footage from the scene showed workers confronting police who refused to let them search the tangled metal at the apartment complex site.

"You're wasting time," one worker yells.

"If you move anything more, it could collapse," an officer responds, saying other emergency crews are needed to stabilise the site.

Mr Cassaniti turned 18 last Wednesday and hosted a birthday party on Saturday.

The circumstances of his death are being investigated by SafeWork NSW and police.

A spokesman for the company responsible for scaffolding at the Macquarie Park site, Synergy Scaffolding Services, said it was co-operating fully with authorities.

"Synergy Scaffolding Services considers the safety, wellbeing and welfare of workers and the broader community as paramount," it said in a statement.

"We adhere to all safety regulations, ensure all staff are suitably qualified and undergo specific training and inductions."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said her heart went out to the young apprentice's family and friends.

"SafeWork NSW is carrying out a full investigation into the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner," she said in a statement.

"If it is found there is more the government can do to keep people safe on work sites we will of course take action."