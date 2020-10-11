Calls for Bundy sporting clubs to enter national competition

GOOD SPORTS: Participating Bundaberg clubs are encouraged to nominate for the the award. The Waves Eagles’ Colts league (pictured) recently playing in the grand final. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

BUNDABERG sporting clubs are being encouraged to nominate themselves, with thousands of dollars in prize money up for grabs.

The Good Sports Awards program was set up by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation to shine a spotlight on local clubs and volunteers who are dedicating their time to create a special sporting community.

More than 30 clubs in Bundaberg are part of the Good Sports program, making them eligible to enter the competition, with thousands of dollars in cash prizes up for grabs for winning clubs.

Alcohol and Drug Foundation CEO Dr Erin Lalor while COVID-19 may have cut the sporting season short for some clubs, it was still worth entering to boost club morale and recognise members for their contributions.

“The national Good Sports Awards celebrate Australia’s best local sports clubs and volunteers who work tirelessly to build and maintain healthy and family-friendly environments,” Dr Lalor said.

“This year we’ve seen many inspirational Good Sports clubs going above and beyond to keep members connected, engaged and healthy, despite coronavirus restrictions.

“These clubs have shown just how much they really care about their members, and we strongly encourage them to nominate.”

Bundaberg sporting clubs have been encouraged to apply and may qualify for multiple categories, with winning clubs receiving an $1000 cash prize.

Categories include club of the year, club champion, junior club, rookie club, safe transport, tackling illegal drugs, healthy eating and healthy minds.

Funded by the Australian Government, Good Sports works with almost 10,000 clubs across the country to encourage a healthy lifestyle, sport participation and family-friendly environments.

Managed by the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, the program also provides clubs with free resources, practical support to implement policies for alcohol management, tobacco and safe transport.

Good Sports has reduced risky drinking behaviour at participating clubs by 37% and has seen a reduction of alcohol related incidents among members and supporters by 42%.

Dr Lalor said the program works to create systemic changes in club culture to promote long-term positive health outcomes.

“Community sporting clubs that role-model healthy behaviours are leaders in their community and play an important role in reducing and preventing harms from alcohol and other drugs,” Dr Lalor said.

Nominations are now open for the Good Sports awards, can be submitted online and close at midnight on December 1.

Winners will be announced and receive national recognition at a ceremony early next year.

For more information about Good Sports or to nominate a local club, visit goodsports.com.au