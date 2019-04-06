PM denies Adani delay

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has dismissed claims the Federal Government has delayed signing off on a critical Adani environment plan.

It is understood Adani's groundwater environment management plan is waiting to be signed off in the affirmative by Environment Minister Melissa Price.

Queensland MPs have reportedly met with Mr Morrison demanding why the approval has not been given.

Mr Morrison yesterday denied there was a delay.

"This is one of what has been a large number of approvals, this is actually a sub-approval to a previous approval," he said.

"It's part of the administrative process that relates to that project and all processes that are required in relation to that approval are being followed."

Townsville Enterprise chief executive Patricia O'Callaghan called on all parties to honour the science-based approval process.

"Clearly we all want to protect the environment and create long-term jobs in the resources sector - you can have both," she said.

"A project of this scale, and the opening of the Galilee, is just so important to North Queensland jobs, business and confidence for us all at a time our region most needs it."

Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole said her concern was around the "big picture" of business investment confidence.

"What does it say for business investment in this state?

" If things take so long, processes aren't clear, not smooth, it's saying to people; why should we invest in Queensland?," she said.

"The impact that has on small business is huge."

LNP candidate for Herbert Phil Thompson said he stood very "strong and firm" in his support for the Carmichael mine.

"It's a project that we need in North Queensland," Mr Thompson said.

"I know the Coalition supports mining and coal mining and I look forward to when Adani will be started."

An Adani spokeswoman said the company had been working constructively with both levels of government to finalise the plan.

"We will continue to work through the processes of the State and Federal environment departments to finalise these plans so that we can get on with delivering thousands of jobs for North and Central Queensland," she said.