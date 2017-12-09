Calls for better phone coverage across the region

LONG-SUFFERING Bundaberg and Burnett mobile phone users fed up with poor connections can take some comfort from Optus's $7 million investment in the region, including a new mobile tower at Alloway.

The tower will improve mobile and data coverage across Alloway and its surrounds including south along Goodwood Rd.

It's part of Optus's $7 million investment in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett area and is the 7000th network site in Australia.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said connectivity had been an issue for years for residents, businesses and emergency services crews alike.

"I welcome the investment by Optus into regional Queensland, particularly those areas in the Burnett that have long been calling out for action to boost mobile coverage,” he said.

"We know more and more people rely on their mobile phones for everyday activities.

"Not only are these devices convenient, but they have become integral during emergency situations for people to call and get the urgent help they need.”

Optus managing director Dennis Wong announced plans to deliver two new sites in Pig Creek and Whitfield, the latter being a Mobile Black Spot Program site.

In addition to the site at Alloway, Optus has delivered two new mobile towers at Bundaberg Airport and Bargara Lakes. Sites at Bundaberg Tafe, Goodwood Rd, Redridge North, Kepnock, Avoca, Gooburrum North, Innes Park, Kalkie, Apple Tree Creek, Winfield, Pig Creek and Avondale are scheduled to should be completed by December next year.

"We listened to Bundaberg Regional Council's desire to have better coverage along Goodwood Rd and this is the start of the Optus network sites on this vital link,” Mr Wong said.

"We're pleased to be working with the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program to complete sites at Redridge North, Winfield and Avondale.”

"The $7 million investment in Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett area will provide crucial network improvements, allowing customers to remain connected as they move throughout Bundaberg.”