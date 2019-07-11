Calls for all people to join march for a treaty

INCLUSION: The Naidoc March from the CBD over the Burnett Traffic Bridge to North Bundaberg in 2017.

INCLUSION: The Naidoc March from the CBD over the Burnett Traffic Bridge to North Bundaberg in 2017. mike knott

SHIRTS with the Treaty movement symbol will be handed to NAIDOC marchers before they walk through the Bundaberg Central Business District on Friday.

Gidarjil Development Corporation's managing director Kerry Blackman said 700 shirts had been printed this week.

"For us it will look spectacular,” Dr Blackman said.

"That is the theme of NAIDOC; voice, treaty, truth.”

A treaty would have to acknowledge stolen land, land reform, and a way for Indigenous people to have a direct voice in Parliament.

Dr Blackman said a treaty had to be formulated before constitutional recognition for Indigenous people.

"A nation can't have a treaty with itself,” he said.

"We never seceded our sovereignty, we are still a nation of people in a nation.”

The march begins at the Club Hotel at 9am, although organisers urge marchers to arrive more than 15 minutes before it starts.

It proceeds in Bourbong Street, turns right at Maryborough Street, crosses Quay Street and the Burnett Bridge.

The march ends at Lions Park North where a family fun day event will be held which will include a smoking ceremony, a talent show for all ages, music and stores.

Bundaberg and District NAIDOC Committee chairman Robert McLellan urged everyone in the community, no matter their heritage, to rally together in support of the march.

"It's not just a black thing, it's walking together for a shared future,” he said.

"We want everyone there, and there are non-Indigenous people marching.

"We have a lot of support from government departments and the Council.”

Eugene Bargo, who sold native flowers at a NAIDOC event at the PCYC yesterday, said that he plans to be at the front of the march.

He will wear a Black Rock Band shirt to support the musicians from West Arnhem.

The NAIDOC March was important and Mr Bargo remembered when only Euro-centric education was recognised in education.

"It lets us be seen,” Mr Bargo said.

"I remember when NAIDOC wasn't in existence...it was all 'one way' once a time.

"We came and said 'no, no, no, you've got it all wrong, we're not animals, we can do this.”