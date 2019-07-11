Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INCLUSION: The Naidoc March from the CBD over the Burnett Traffic Bridge to North Bundaberg in 2017.
INCLUSION: The Naidoc March from the CBD over the Burnett Traffic Bridge to North Bundaberg in 2017. mike knott
Community

Calls for all people to join march for a treaty

Chris Burns
by
11th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHIRTS with the Treaty movement symbol will be handed to NAIDOC marchers before they walk through the Bundaberg Central Business District on Friday.

Gidarjil Development Corporation's managing director Kerry Blackman said 700 shirts had been printed this week.

"For us it will look spectacular,” Dr Blackman said.

"That is the theme of NAIDOC; voice, treaty, truth.”

A treaty would have to acknowledge stolen land, land reform, and a way for Indigenous people to have a direct voice in Parliament.

Dr Blackman said a treaty had to be formulated before constitutional recognition for Indigenous people.

"A nation can't have a treaty with itself,” he said.

"We never seceded our sovereignty, we are still a nation of people in a nation.”

The march begins at the Club Hotel at 9am, although organisers urge marchers to arrive more than 15 minutes before it starts.

It proceeds in Bourbong Street, turns right at Maryborough Street, crosses Quay Street and the Burnett Bridge.

The march ends at Lions Park North where a family fun day event will be held which will include a smoking ceremony, a talent show for all ages, music and stores.

Bundaberg and District NAIDOC Committee chairman Robert McLellan urged everyone in the community, no matter their heritage, to rally together in support of the march.

"It's not just a black thing, it's walking together for a shared future,” he said.

"We want everyone there, and there are non-Indigenous people marching.

"We have a lot of support from government departments and the Council.”

Eugene Bargo, who sold native flowers at a NAIDOC event at the PCYC yesterday, said that he plans to be at the front of the march.

He will wear a Black Rock Band shirt to support the musicians from West Arnhem.

The NAIDOC March was important and Mr Bargo remembered when only Euro-centric education was recognised in education.

"It lets us be seen,” Mr Bargo said.

"I remember when NAIDOC wasn't in existence...it was all 'one way' once a time.

"We came and said 'no, no, no, you've got it all wrong, we're not animals, we can do this.”

bundaberg bundaberg indigenous naidoc 2019
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fair Work reveals shocking lack of compliance on our farms

    premium_icon Fair Work reveals shocking lack of compliance on our farms

    Rural THE Wide Bay region has been identified as being at the highest risk for non-compliance of workplace laws in the horticultural industry.

    • 11th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    premium_icon Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    News Raising the bar with new standards and more access to information

    • 11th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    LifeFlight missions soar as crews call for a doctor onboard

    premium_icon LifeFlight missions soar as crews call for a doctor onboard

    News Bundaberg LifeFlight crew clocks up most missions ever.

    • 11th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy to be showcased at annual Brisbane food event

    premium_icon Bundy to be showcased at annual Brisbane food event

    Food & Entertainment See which Bundy producers will showcase the region in Brisbane.

    • 11th Jul 2019 5:00 AM