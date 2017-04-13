Calls for a bus stop at Stockland Kensington

CALLS are being made for a bus stop at the new Stockland Kensington complex on Takalvan St.

A number of readers raised the issue on the NewsMail's Facebook page, including local Jodi Willis-Roberts who says without a car, she just can't get there.

Others have spoken to the NewsMail, saying crossing Takalvan St to catch a bus at the Stockland Bundaberg complex was far too hard with a pram or trolley.

A spokesman for Duffy's City Buses, who run services throughout the Bundaberg region, said bus stops were something determined by Queensland Transport.

"We have services running past the new Coles complex on Takalvan St, but all bus stops and routes are determined by Queensland Transport," he said.

"Until permanent bus stops are established passengers can be dropped and picked up from nearby areas."

A spokesperson for Transport and Main Roads said public feedback was taken on board, but there were no immediate plans for a bus stop at the complex.

"We consider customer feedback in the planning and development of future bus services and bus stops for the Bundaberg region," they said.

"We do not currently operate a qconnect bus service along the outbound section of Takalvan St near the new shopping centre development (Stockland Kensington)."

The spokesperson advised passengers could cross Takalvan St in order to catch a bus.

"At Stockland Kensington, customers can cross Takalvan St to hail routes 2 and 4 which travel inbound towards the Bundaberg CBD," the spokesperson said.

"Alternatively, the closest existing bus stop to Stockland Kensington is on Twyford St at Argyle Village.

"This stop is serviced by routes 1A and 2B and is approximately a 650m walk from Stockland Kensington."

For more information on the Bundaberg urban bus network, customers can visit http://bit.ly/2oqfsYh or call Duff's City Buses on 4154 4226.