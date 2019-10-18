‘Callous disregard’: Christmas fatal driver jailed

Kingaroy's Gavan Barry Blunt is eligible for immediate parole after he hit and killed a woman in a stolen car on Christmas Day in 2017.

CHRISTMAS Day will forever be tarred with grief for the family and friends of Christine Almond.

Ms Almond, 51, was killed when she was hit by Gavan Barry Blunt who was speeding in a stolen car through Yarraman on December 25, 2017, then callously drove off, leaving her to die.

In Brisbane District Court today the 26-year-old from Kingaroy was sentenced to five years’ jail with immediate parole for the driving causing death and a vicious assault he committed five months earlier.

Kingaroy's Gavan Barry Blunt is eligible for parole immediately.

Ms Almond was drunk and lying on the road when Blunt tore through the town almost 20kmh over the speed limit in a car that had defective brakes, the court heard.

Tragically two other people had stopped and called police to alert them about Ms Almond just before Blunt came through.

Ms Almond’s family was not present in court, but in a statement read by prosecutor Natalie Lima, Ms Almond’s mother said Blunt had taken away her only close relative in Australia.

Blunt faced Brisbane District Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and failing to remain at the incident.

He also pleaded guilty to enter dwelling, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Five months before Ms Almond’s death, Blunt had gone to a man’s house who was a client of his boss and coward punched him, leaving him with a broken cheek.

A month later he and a woman robbed a house, stealing a laptop and phone, the court heard.

“He’s regularly run away and avoided making statements to police,” Judge David Reid said.

Defence barrister David James said Blunt grew up in a violent household in Kingaroy, was placed in foster care at 10 years old and was illiterate as he had only completed Year 5 at school.

Mr James also told the court that Blunt was introduced to marijuana at a young age and this had progressed into an ice addiction.

On release, Blunt planned to return to Kingaroy to live with his mother, the court heard.

In sentencing, Judge Reid said Blunt had shown “callous disregard” for Ms Almond’s welfare and that it was time for him to “grow up”.

“One can only hope that killing a ... person will be a significant wake-up call for you,” he said.

“You stick a single drug in your body ... you’re at risk of reverting to this previous life.

“You come before me and I’ll have you, you understand that?”

Blunt was sentenced to five years’ jail for the driving, assault and burglary offences.

Blunt had spent more than a year and nine months in jail and Judge Reid ordered he be eligible for parole immediately. — NewsRegional