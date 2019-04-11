Menu
A WHOLE NEW WORLD: WBHHS Nursing Director of Family and Community Services Carol McMullen and Bundaberg mother and consumer representative Emily Dempster with baby Alexander. Mikayla Haupt
Health

Program to match mums and midwives through pregnancy, birth

Mikayla Haupt
by
11th Apr 2019 1:37 PM
A NEW hospital program is set to ensure a more personalised pregnancy experience for Bundaberg mothers and their midwifes.

The Midwifery Group Practice at Bundaberg Hospital will be introduced from April 29 to enable more women to be supported by the same midwife throughout their pregnancy, as well as labour, birth and for the first six weeks of their postnatal follow-up.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services has employed six part-time midwives to run the Bundaberg Midwifery Group Practice, which will care for up to an estimated 180 women each year.

WBHHS Nursing Director of Family and Community Services Carol McMullen said part of the philosophy behind the model was to have appointments in a more relaxed, community-type setting, so the Midwifery Group Practice will be operating out of the Margaret Rose Centre, in Bourbong St.

"Our midwives have come onboard this week to start setting the new service up, receive additional training, contact expectant mothers and complete other tasks that need to be done before we launch," she said.

Bundaberg mother-of-six Emily Dempster said the MGP program was welcomed in Bundaberg.

"This is the most important time in a woman's life, you know when they're bringing a baby into the world and to be supported by someone you know and trust is so important," she said.

She said this program would make a difference for many women in the Bundaberg community.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington said evidence showed a woman receiving care from a known midwife was more likely to have a more positive experience of labour and birth, be more satisfied with her care and successfully breastfeed.

"We already have a similar model on the Fraser Coast, which has proven to be a popular option for mothers," he said.

bundaberg health midwives mothers pregnancy wide bay hospital and health services
Bundaberg News Mail

