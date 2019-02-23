Menu
Have you lost a Golden Oak 4L goon sack, mobile phone and plastic cup?
Hilarious Facebook post to track down mystery drinker

by Peter Carruthers
23rd Feb 2019 4:30 PM
A Cairns man has launched an unusual quest to reunite half a box of cask wine with its owner after waking to discover he'd unknowingly played host to some late night shenanigans.

Scotty Pyatt has taken to social media calling for anyone who may have had a bit too much fun on his front lawn overnight.

In the hilarious post titled, 'A good time on my front lawn' which was shared on the Cairns buy swap sell anything page, he lists the items found.

■1 x Golden Oak Crisp Dry White 4L

■1 x Aussie Aussie Aussie plastic cup

■1 x iPhone (white phone, pink case, photo in the back, 9 per cent battery)

He said anyone missing the items was welcome to come and pick them up.

Mr Pyatt's post generated plenty of interest in the left over wine cask, but as yet no takers for the mobile phone.

Commenters were quick to ask how much wine was left and one even suggested Mr Pyatt take an explicit photo before the phone's battery died.

cask of wine drinker facebook hilarious post

