BACK ON STAGE: Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival Performer Expressions of Interest are now open. Photo: Wezzy Cruze.
Calling all performer for blues festival

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
14th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MUSICIANS have faced more than their fair share of uncertainty when COVID-19 hit closing pubs close and cancelling or postponing festivals.

But with recovery on the horizon, the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is getting ready to rumble in February 2021.

Performer Expressions of Interest are now open on their website and close at 5pm, July 31.

Artists will be notified by email of the result by Friday, August 31 with another stellar line-up to then start rolling out.

Vendor and Stallholder Expressions of Interest will open on Saturday, August 1.

The Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is a three-day annual event held at the 1770 SES Grounds in February.

With headliners such as Tex Perkins, Jeff Lang and the Round Mountain Girls igniting the stage earlier this year, 2021 is planned to be “even more memorable” by organisers.

Three Day Early Bird Tickets are on sale now for only $132.

Find tickets and places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

Next year’s festival dates are February 19–21.

