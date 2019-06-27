Calling all cavy lovers for special guinea pig meeting

Vincent Zwarts and Jacky Pond at a guinea pig show in Hervey Bay.

ARE you crazy for cavies?

A Bundaberg couple is hoping to start up a local guinea pig club.

Jacky Pond and Alex Zwarts have been caring for guinea pigs for as long as they can remember and Ms Pond's guinea pig just took out first prize at a Hervey Bay show.

But it's been a long time between Bundaberg clubs, according to the couple.

They said the last club disbanded around 1989.

Before then, Ms Pond would often show guinea pigs with her mother.

They'd even play dress up with the piggies for the shows they entered.

Ms Pond recalls one pet they dressed as the Lone Ranger with a hat atop a Barbie horse.

"I dressed mine up as Santa Claus, he was the favourite until he ate his beard,” she said.

Mr Zwarts and Ms Pond are hoping to get the community together this Saturday to discuss the beginnings of a new guinea pig club in the region.

They'll be meeting in the cafe at the Brothers Club at 2pm.

They're looking forward to forming a fun group where children, families and guinea pig lovers can get involved.

"The kids like that stuff,” Mr Zwarts said.