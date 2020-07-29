Callide MP launches scathing attack on reef legislation

Callide MP Colin Boyce comments follow the first day of Senate hearings in Brisbane regarding the regulations, which Mr Boyce labelled a ‘complete farce’.

Callide MP Colin Boyce comments follow the first day of Senate hearings in Brisbane regarding the regulations, which Mr Boyce labelled a ‘complete farce’.

THE Member for Callide launched a scathing attack today as he took aim at The Great Barrier Reef Regulations implemented by the Labor Government.

Colin Boyce MP's comments follow the first day of Senate hearings in Brisbane regarding the regulations, which Mr Boyce labelled a 'complete farce'.

"These regulations will have a devastating effect on all farmers and graziers on the eastern fall of the Great Dividing Range," he said.

"Some of these properties are up to 1000km from the Great Barrier Reef."

Mr Boyce claimed the cost of implementing Queensland Labor's Reef Regulations would be astronomical.

"It is conceivable that a grazier who has a property that is hundreds of kilometres from the Great Barrier Reef could face costs in the vicinity of $50,000 to have a third party accredited consultant to write up and implement a best management plan," he said.

"Who are these people? And what makes their ideas in practical terms better than a farmer and grazier who has spent his lifetime working and managing the land?"

Mr Boyce said it appeared there were very few companies that stood to benefit.

"Agricultural advisers now have the ability to charge farmers for their best management practices advice, that farmers will be forced to use to gain accreditation," he said.

"The question then has to be asked how will the government actually quantify the results?

"In terms of water quality, for the grazier who has spent all this money on consultants to implement their best management plan when there are no guarantees that the plan will result in better water quality."

Mr Boyce said government representatives must ensure science is able to be replicated and proven before being used as a basis for legislation.

"Given the fact when there is torrential rain events and catastrophic flooding occurs, all run-off eventually ends up in the Pacific Ocean and the Great Barrier Reef lagoon," he said.

"How can you possibly determine where that water has its origins?

"Is the Queensland Government Legislation about environmental outcomes or total regulation of the agricultural sector to appease an ideological point of view?"