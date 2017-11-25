CALLIDE COUNTS: LNP pushes ahead

OUT WEST: The seat of Callide includes Gin Gin, Wallaville and the North Burnett.

OUT WEST: The seat of Callide includes Gin Gin, Wallaville and the North Burnett. ECQ

Candidates

Jaiben Baker - Greens

Robbie Radel - Katter's Australian Party

Darren Blackwood - ALP

Colin Boyce - LNP

Sandra Anderson - independent

Sharon Lohse - Pauline Hanson's One Nation

The Callide division has recorded 32, 895 electors at Close of Roll this evening.

Counting has started in the seat of Callide.

With less than 1 per cent of votes counted the LNP's Colin Boyce has 52 per cent of the vote and the lead.

One Nation's Sharon Lohse has 20 per cent of the vote followed by Labor's Darren Blackwood with 9% of the vote.