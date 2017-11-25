CALLIDE COUNTS: LNP pushes ahead

Candidates
- Jaiben Baker - Greens
- Robbie Radel - Katter's Australian Party
- Darren Blackwood - ALP
- Colin Boyce - LNP
- Sandra Anderson - independent
- Sharon Lohse - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
The Callide division has recorded 32, 895 electors at Close of Roll this evening.
Counting has started in the seat of Callide.
With less than 1 per cent of votes counted the LNP's Colin Boyce has 52 per cent of the vote and the lead.
One Nation's Sharon Lohse has 20 per cent of the vote followed by Labor's Darren Blackwood with 9% of the vote.