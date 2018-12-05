Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Call for witnesses, dash cam footage of Ipswich assault

4th Dec 2018 4:14 PM

POLICE investigating the alleged assault of a teenage boy in Ipswich last month are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

At 3.30pm on November 26, the boy was confronted by a man and another boy on Lobb St.

After a brief altercation the man and the second boy left the scene in a car.

The teenage boy did not require transport to hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have dash cam footage of it is asked to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference number: QP1802215817.

Investigations are continuing.

appeal assault dash cam ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Parents fear fee hike with new funding plan

    premium_icon Parents fear fee hike with new funding plan

    Education THERE would be an exodus of enrolments from private schools if new funding arrangements forces up fees, according to a national survey.

    • 5th Dec 2018 2:48 AM
    Supermarkets urged to ban reusable plastic bags

    premium_icon Supermarkets urged to ban reusable plastic bags

    Environment Their single-use predecessors have already been shown the door

    Almost 10,000 people lose power in afternoon storm

    premium_icon Almost 10,000 people lose power in afternoon storm

    News Wide spread power outages across the Rum City, including shops

    Local Partners