Call to support local businesses

BUNDABERG cafe owner says her custom dropped 30 per cent overnight, following the diagnosis of a local coronavirus case last weekend.

Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee said the business had to adapt by closing at night, therefore reducing the casual hours of its young staff.

“I have advised all of our casual staff that are independent to get registered with Centrelink to avoid the risk so they are already registered if we do have to cut hours further,” Mrs McPhee said.

“Obviously less people are coming in. They are taking heed of government advice to stay away from large groups because we’re known as such a busy cafe.

“But we do seat under 100 so we’re not being limited by that new government policy.”

She said the cafe had a phone app which allowed customers to order coffees, and collect them faster without having to handle money.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre said the cafe’s downturn was reflected everywhere.

Mr Sayre urged the community to shop locally but not to hoard.

“Without continued cash flow a lot of these businesses are going to be in real strife in the next couple of weeks and we will be encouraging people to support local businesses.”

Mr Sayre said the local chamber was working with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland to lobby governments to include in stimulus packages all businesses, regardless of size.

“I can’t think of a time when the mood of the business community has ever been like this any time ever in my entire life,” Mr Sayre said.

“We haven’t seen anything like this virus and the way it’s affecting our community.

“Even when we have neutral disasters they’ve only been in pockets of areas and others can step in to support.

“This is worldwide and its shifting people’s thought processes and shifting how they think in dramatic ways.”

Federal Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said there was an opportunity for people to buy local.

“I want to reassure my constituents that Australia is not going to run out of food, we’re not going to run out of consumables and people just need to buy what they usually buy,” Mr Pitt said.

“Our local butchers have stock, our local seafood providers are overstocked, due to challenges with aviation export markets, they have fridges and freezers full of Australian product”

He said the Federal Government had introduced measures to help small and medium businesses, as well as the $750 stimulus packages.

“Discussions are under way right now about additional support the government can provide to ensure that our economy gets through the current situation,” he said.