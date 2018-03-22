Call to release mum to live with violent man a 'conundrum'

COURT: The Supreme Court at Bundaberg heard the case posed a "conundrum” to Justice Roslyn Atkinson, who was this week confronted with the unique set of circumstances during the sentencing of Sandra Pearl Leaman.

A SUPREME Court Justice has wrangled with her decision to release a woman on parole and likely return to her controlling and abusive husband of 30 years.

The Maryborough mother-of-five and grandmother-of-nine pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing methamphetamine and one of possessing tainted property, specifically $2150 cash.

The court heard it wasn't the first time the 47-year-old had been before a court for drug offending, but on this occasion it was for crimes committed on two dates in 2017.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings told the court on July 30 police found Leaman in possession of 21 clip seal bags containing a total of 1.53g of the crystallised drug and $2150 in cash.

Just two weeks later, police intercepted Leaman in the driveway of her Maryborough home where they found 2.82g of the drug in her handbag, with a purity of 73.7 per cent.

The court heard Leaman's drug offending was intertwined with her husband, who defence barrister Callan Cassidy described as a "delusional paranoid schizophrenic... addicted to methamphetamine" who was "violent and threatening" towards his wife.

"(Leaman) was not allowed to leave the house without him being present," he said.

Suffering myriad health conditions, Leaman's husband couldn't leave the house unaided and it was Leaman who brought him the drugs and also used some to "keep herself sane", Mr Cassidy said.

During sentencing Justice Atkinson was also handed a letter from the couple's son, who explained that he'd moved back home because he felt the need to protect his mother from his father.

After hearing the defence's submission, Justice Atkinson told Mr Cassidy that it sounded like Leaman "needed to be kept in jail for her own protection".

"You want me to parole her to go back to a situation where she's at risk, both herself and others in the house?" she said.

"If she applied for parole would it be regarded as a suitable parole address?"

Justice Atkinson then directed her questions to Leaman, asking her why she would want to return home knowing it would put her in danger.

"I love my family, I love my husband. He's sick, that's all," Leaman replied. But Justice Atkinson urged Leaman to consider putting her children first.

"Sometimes people have to make a choice between their children and their husband," she said.

"Remember you have a life and your children are entitled to a violence-free life as well.

"I don't want to see you the victim of a violent crime."

Having already served 210 days in pre-sentence custody, Leaman was released on parole after being handed a two-and-a-half year head sentence.