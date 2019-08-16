Call to reduce speed outside school from 100km/h

NEED FOR SPEED REDUCTION: Councillor Scott Rowleson and member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett are calling for the minister of main roads to review the current speed of 100km/hr on Elliot Heads Road, near Elliot Heads State School.

PARENTS from Elliott Heads State School are concerned about the safety of their kids, who attempt to cross the busy road twice a day.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is calling for the Transport of Main Roads to reduce the 100-kilometre speed limit on Elliott Heads Road, to 80 kilometres near the local school.

"This urgent review is to ensure that those most vulnerable and the kids in the Elliott Heads community get the safety provisions that they expect and deserve,” Mr Bennett said.

"We believe that this is one of the last schools that should be entitled to and should have installed a flashing school sign, particularly when we have a 100-kilometre per hour speed road, that is adjacent to the school.”

"A number of parents have had concerns for a little while and have started to really ramp up the campaign for their kids, so we are happy to call on TMR and the main roads minister, as it is a simple provision.

"The flashing lights are an important part of safety for our kids today and we know now as a society that we should be slowing down at the sight of the flashing light zones.”

Councillor Scott Rowleson said the Bundaberg Regional Council supported the push for the speed limit to be dropped.

"I want to be in front of the fact that there might be injuries in the future and it's about bringing it up to the standard that we see in other areas,” he said.

"There are a number of families that travel from Hearts Road and Riverview areas that do walk this way and the fact that it is 100km/h is dangerous.

Cr Rowleson said while the request for a lower speed was previously rejected, there was no discussion about using flashing lights and he believed the support from parents and Mr Bennett would increase chances of approval.

"While we don't want to see all of Elliot Heads Road reduced to 80km an hour, I think if we reduce it to 80-kilometres an hour from the school into town, I think it will be a win for the community.”

A response is being sought from the Minister's office.