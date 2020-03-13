Menu
Division five candidate Beau Jansen said the local government needs to be postponed due to the risk of COVID-19. Picture: Mike Knott.
News

Call to postpone election due to COVID-19 risk

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
13th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
Subscriber only

THE local government election should be postponed until further notice due to the increasing risk of COVID-19, according to a local political candidate.

Division 5 candidate Beau Jansen said he was worried about the health of local residents, who might be exposed to the virus when they attended polling stations in two weeks.

“Schools are being closed, cricket and football matches are going ahead in empty stadiums, but the government is forcing people to gather publicly in large numbers to vote in circumstances that are obviously risky,” Mr Jansen said.

Mr Jansen said it was necessary to protect residents, but that it was a decision that should be considered across Queensland and not specifically for Bundaberg.

Earlier today it was reported Australia’s Chief Health Officer Brendan Murphy advised that the Federal Government ban mass gatherings of over 500 people.

An Electoral Commission of Queensland spokesman said it was observing any advice given by Queensland’s Health Officer, Jeannette Young.

“There’s no new advice at this stage,” he said.

The spokesman said it had the authority to delay the local government election, but that any by-elections were under the authority of Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey.

Today a male was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rockhampton.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the male was not from the region, but had travelled to Rockhampton, because unwell, and presented himself for testing. There were no further details of the man.

