Police are seeking assistance to identify the rider of an unregistered motorcycle that has been observed in the Bundaberg East area.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the rider of this motorcycle was believed to be riding without a drivers licence.

If you have any information in relation to the rider of this motorcycle, contact police and quote QI2001145419.

You can contact police by phoning 131 444 or 1800 333 000.