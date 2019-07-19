Call to boost Bundy builders with home incentives

HOPE FOR FUTURE: JRZ Constructions director Jesse Zielke says the Queensland Government's commitment to an advanced business case for a new hospital gives him hope.

HOPE FOR FUTURE: JRZ Constructions director Jesse Zielke says the Queensland Government's commitment to an advanced business case for a new hospital gives him hope. Chris Burns

BUNDABERG builders see hope for a long-term boom in the property market if a level 5 hospital is constructed.

Master Builders Queensland released its monthly data for May which continues to show a negative outlook on the number of dwelling approvals for Bundaberg, and it was information that Bundy Homes director Michael Randall reflected on when commenting on what local builders needed.

Mr Randall said a level 5 hospital would increase the market because of the increased jobs that would come to Bundaberg, but the problem was this could be a decade away.

"The building industry is flat across the country now.

"What we need are things like the State Development Area for the port, anything that brings people to Bundaberg to live creates demand,” he said.

Tax concessions for the region as suggested by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey could also alleviate the industry, as well as a short-term "sugar hit” through government home owner schemes.

JRZ Constructions director Jesse Zielke said that as a long-term business owner the Queensland Government's commitment to an advanced business case gave him hope.

"That would be the single biggest investment my parents would have seen, I've seen, and my kids would see in the region,” he said.

"That infrastructure brings long term jobs.”

Although data up until May was negative there had been improvement in recent months since the federal election, Mr Zielke said.

He could gauge improvement by the numbers that visited his display homes and there had been an increase in confidence.

Bundaberg had 21 dwelling approvals in May which had dropped by 19.2 per cent in comparison to April, during which there were 26 developments.

In the quarter ending in May there was 68 approvals, which was an increase of 21.4 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter.

Annual figures showed a drop of 6.8 per cent. In the past 12 months there were 340 approvals while there were 365 approvals in the previous 12 months.

In Burnett there were 11 approvals in May, which was an 83.3 per cent increase in comparison to the six approvals in April.

In the quarter ending in May there had been 22 dwellings approved in Burnett. In the total previous three months there were 29 dwellings.

The total current 12 months there were 97 dwelling approvals, and in the total previous 12 months there were 95.

This was an increase of 2.1 per cent.