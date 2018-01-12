Call-out to apply for rate reduction

RATES: Mayor Jack Dempsey said pensioners who qualified for the rates remission are entitled to a State Government-funded 20% reduction.

RATES: Mayor Jack Dempsey said pensioners who qualified for the rates remission are entitled to a State Government-funded 20% reduction. Paul Braven GLA271216SENIORS

ELIGIBLE pensioners across Bundaberg are able to apply for reductions to their property rates by lodging an application with the council.

However, pensioners are urged to lodge their application immediately as applications for the current rates period close on Friday, January 19.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey said pensioners who qualified for the rates remission are entitled to a State Government-funded 20% reduction up to a maximum of $200 per year and a fixed council reduction of $140 per year.

"The concessions provide important assistance for our pensioners and council wants to ensure that every eligible pensioner receives their fair entitlement,” he said.

"When these pensioner concessions are coupled with the regular 10% discount off the general rates component it amounts to substantial savings for the region's pensioners.

"Any pensioner who has previously received, and is still eligible to receive a rebate, need not re-apply to council unless their circumstances have changed,” Cr Dempsey said.

He said pensioners could ascertain their eligibility status by contacting the council's revenue section on 1300 883 699.

Forms to apply are available at council service centres or on the council's website at www.bundaberg.qld.gov.au.