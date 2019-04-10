Call for nominations for resilient locals

STATE Member for Bundaberg David Batt is encouraging Bundaberg residents, groups and organisations to demonstrate their resilience to natural disaster by nominating for the 2019 Get Ready Queensland Resilient Australia Awards.

In the past decade, Queensland has been impacted by over 70 natural disasters, including several here in Bundaberg.

The awards celebrate innovation and best practice in disaster preparation and resilience.

All Queenslanders can nominate until May 17 here.