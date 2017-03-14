Call for no smoking by-laws

AN OVERWHELMING majority of submissions to a State Government review have supported the creation of powers by which body corporates can ban smoking in units and apartments.



As a result, the Property Law Review has recommended body corporates be given the power to ban smoking, protecting residents from harmful second-hand smoke drift.



A total of 321 submissions were made to the review, with the highest number of responses received in answer to the question of whether body corporates should have the ability to ban smoking in multi-unit dwellings.



The question was addressed by 261 submissions.



Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan welcomed the review's finding that there were no reasons to stop bodies corporate from passing and enforcing no-smoking by-laws.



"A majority of submissions to the review rightly argued that the smoke from a smoker's lot does not remain in the smoker's lot, but enters adjacent lots, permeating into carpets, curtains, clothing and furniture," Ms McMillan said.



"Queenslanders overwhelmingly agreed that non-smokers should not be subjected to second-hand smoke from neighbouring smokers.



"Many submissions commented that they had been personally affected by exposure to the toxic chemicals contained in second hand smoke.



"The review clearly demonstrates the urgent need for bans on smoking in multi-unit dwellings to protect Queenslanders from the lethal effects of smoking and second-hand smoke.



"Our research shows 70% of Queenslanders support a total ban on smoking in multi-unit dwellings, including balconies.



"Half of all Queenslanders living in multi-unit dwellings are affected by smoke drift, and 55 per cent are extremely concerned about the health risks.



"Many non-smokers living in multi-unit dwellings have to shut their windows and doors to prevent smoke drift from neighbouring properties - with detrimental impacts on quality of life.



"The evidence is undeniable - second-hand smoke kills - at least one Queenslander dies every week from exposure to smoke drift, without ever having smoking a cigarette in their life.



"We have a responsibility to protect the Queensland community from the harmful effects of second and third-hand smoke.



"We are gravely concerned that 200,000 Queensland children live in a home with a current smoker - broadening bans on smoking to cover units and apartments will provide them with much stronger protection by further encouraging guardians to quit, and preventing this abuse."



The Government is seeking community feedback on the recommendations by May 5 via justice.qld.gov.au.



"We urge Queenslanders to stand with us against smoking and make a submission," Ms McMillan said.



"The Queensland Government is a world leader on tobacco control and we would welcome continuing action by the Attorney-General to adopt the review's recommendation."



About 12% of Queensland adults smoke daily - down from 14% in 2014 - with the majority of smokers wanting to quit.



Around 3700 Queenslanders die from a tobacco-related disease each year. One in eight Queensland adults smoke daily.



Smokers can obtain free information, practical assistance and support from Quitline, 13 QUIT (13 7848).



More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.







