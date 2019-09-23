Call for info after reports motorbike driving at high speed

BUNDABERG Police are seeking information to find a motorbike which has allegedly been seen driving dangerously on Perry St.

Residents in the areas have raised concerns of the bike allegedly reaching dangerous speeds in the 50km/h zone.

The bike has been described as a black Suzuki, with the rider wearing a black and white helmet and a grey and black backpack.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000 and can quote the reference QP1901835246.