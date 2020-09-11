Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic images skid marks / burnouts / wheel spins / tyre marks / hoons
Generic images skid marks / burnouts / wheel spins / tyre marks / hoons
Letters to the Editor

Call for harsher punishment for hoons that terrorist streets

11th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

I BELIEVE there should be harsher punishments given to those caught hooning on our residential roads by Queensland Police.

Hoons should lose their right to hold a driver's licence for life if caught and found guilty, and their vehicles should be seized and sold with the proceeds of the sale going to the state government.

I don't know about you, but I have had an absolute gutful of hoons who think they are above the law.

DAVE FREDERICKS, Toowoomba

WHAT DO YOU THINK? LET US KNOW IN COMMENTS OR SEND US A LETTER

letterspromo
hoons letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        • 11th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        Premium Content Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        News Requirements for housing popular artwork Denizens of the Deep revealed in...

        • 11th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Chris Pitt to shoot for his spot in Tokyo

        Premium Content Chris Pitt to shoot for his spot in Tokyo

        Sport The Paralympic shooter said he will continue competing until they kick him out the...

        • 11th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey