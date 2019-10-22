Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police from the Bundaberg Beat Office are seeking assistance from the public to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation relating to an alleged stolen mountain bike from Hinkler Central Shopping Centre on Monday, October 21.
News

Call for witnesses to help with alleged stolen bike investigation

22nd Oct 2019 4:38 PM

POLICE from the Bundaberg Beat Office are seeking assistance from the public to help identify a man who they believe can assist them in their investigation relating to an alleged stolen mountain bike from Hinkler Central Shopping Centre on Monday, October 21.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the owner of the bicycle, a 16-year-old Walkervale boy, parked his black and silver mountain bike at the Maryborough St entrance about 2.30pm, before going inside the shopping centre to purchase food.

Snr Const Webb said a person has then exited the shopping centre, located the bicycle unattended and took the bike without permission.

This person has then travelled south along Maryborough Street before placing the bicycle into the rear of a nearby utility.

Anyone who has information about the person or vehicle pictured above, or has information about the theft is encouraged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902064814

